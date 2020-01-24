Plans for 2nd phase of Lot J development are already being made

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ president and Mayor Lenny Curry’s office haven’t yet announced a development deal for Lot J in Downtown Jacksonville, but plans are already underway for a second phase.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Daily Record, Jaguars President Mark Lamping outlined the Phase II concept during an interview. It would include two high-rise towers and a connecting parking garage. He said the price tag could could be an additional $200 million, bringing the total investment to about $700 million.

One tower would be residential and the other would be corporate office space, Lamping told the Daily Record.

The mayor told News4Jax earlier this month that his team are nearing a deal on the first phase of the Lot J development, which sits next to TIAA Bank Field.

“My team’s been negotiating with the Jaguars and their partners. They’re close,” Curry said.

Curry has said Phase I will be a mixed-use development with a live entertainment complex, a hotel and restaurant, plus residential space and an office building.