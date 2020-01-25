Group ‘not going to stop’ search for missing Nassau County woman

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Friends and loved ones of a missing Nassau County woman who was last seen in December got together Saturday to continue their search, saying they’re not giving up hope they’ll find her.

“We are the only ones actually looking for her right now. No one else is doing it,” said Erika Dent, one of the missing woman’s friends. “We have to take it in our hands and plan all this stuff to make sure that she does come home, that we find her, that her family and friends get closure.”

RELATED: Investigators find car belonging to missing Nassau County woman

Two weeks ago, a group searched a wooded area where Jerry Salis, Bodden’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested on charges unrelated to her disappearance. Investigators have not said whether he is considered a person of interest in the case.

Much of Saturday’s search focused on a rural area nearby where friends say Bodden was last seen. The group searched along a dirt road, into several wooded areas and even under bridges.

“I don’t want Melissa just to be another statistic,” said Melissa Durham, a friend. “We want to find her, hopefully, alive.”

Friends are already planning another search.