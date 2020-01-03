Deputies need help finding Nassau County woman missing since December

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since Dec. 19.

Katherine, AKA “Melissa Bodden,” Gelaro drives a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Florida tag JLLW71.

Authorities initially said Gelaro, 47, was last seen in Hilliard, but then updated to say she was seen in Northwest Jacksonville on Dec. 23 near Sycamore Street.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information that could aid in the location of Katherine Bodden Gelaro also known as “Melissa Bodden,” or have a means of contacting her, please contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Maldonado at 904-548-4073.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with First Coast Crimestoppers at 1-800-866-845 TIPS (8477) or go online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.