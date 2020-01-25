Plane crashes into house near Columbia County airpark

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A plane crashed into a home Saturday morning near the Cannon Creek Airpark off Sisters Welcome Road, just east of Interstate 75 near Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane caught fire, but it wasn’t known if there were any casualties either to people aboard the plane or on the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area around SW Creekside Lane, north of the airpark, as they respond to the crash. Deputies said the National Transportation Safety Board would be the lead agency investigating.

