59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

59ºF

Local News

Plane crashes into house near Columbia County airpark

Corley Peel, Reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Columbia County, Lake City, Plane crash
Plane crashes into home Saturday morning on SW Creekside Lane
Plane crashes into home Saturday morning on SW Creekside Lane

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A plane crashed into a home Saturday morning near the Cannon Creek Airpark off Sisters Welcome Road, just east of Interstate 75 near Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane caught fire, but it wasn’t known if there were any casualties either to people aboard the plane or on the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area around SW Creekside Lane, north of the airpark, as they respond to the crash. Deputies said the National Transportation Safety Board would be the lead agency investigating.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: