Pedestrian hit on Mayport Road
The crash shut down all southbound lanes of traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a pedestrian was hit in a crash on Mayport Road Saturday night.
The extent of the person’s injuries is not clear at this time.
All southbound lanes near the 2100 block of Mayport Road were shut down while authorities investigated the crash.
News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this story as more details become available.
