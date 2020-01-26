46ºF

Pedestrian hit on Mayport Road

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of traffic

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Traffic, crash
JSO confirmed a pedestrian was hit in a crash on Mayport Road Saturday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a pedestrian was hit in a crash on Mayport Road Saturday night.

The extent of the person’s injuries is not clear at this time.

All southbound lanes near the 2100 block of Mayport Road were shut down while authorities investigated the crash.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this story as more details become available.

