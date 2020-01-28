April Green abruptly resigns as JEA board chair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – April Green abruptly resigned Tuesday from her position as chair of JEA’s Board of Directors after the board fired former CEO Aaron Zahn for cause and agreed to revisit contracts for the utility’s senior leadership.

“I extend an apology to the employees of JEA. Today, I extend my apologies to the senior leadership team of JEA,” Green said in a brief statement. “I don’t want you to think your value to this organization is not respected.”

#BREAKING: JEA CHAIRWOMAN RESIGNS



“I extend an apology to the employee to the employees of JEA. Today, I extend my apologies to the senior leadership team of JEA [...] To me, k don’t want you to think your value to this organization is not respected.” @wjxt4 — Kelly Wiley (@KellyWileyNews) January 28, 2020

Green had been vocal about the need to terminate Zahn for cause since the board voted to remove him from his role at a Dec. 17 meeting. She previously said she would welcome an investigation into now-abandoned plans to explore a sale of the city-owned utility.