JEA board decides former CEO should be fired with cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn will not get a big payout after the JEA Board of Directors on Tuesday voted unanimously to terminate Zahn’s contract for cause.

That means Zahn will no longer receive the more than $500,000 in severance after his December removal amid scandals that included a controversial bonus scheme and newly revealed accusations that he altered documents that were presented to the board.

Zahn can only continue his healthcare at his expense and now has the right to appeal the decision through a third-party arbiter.

The decision comes more than a month after the board voted to remove Zahn a little more than a year into his rocky tenure that included a failed exploration to sell JEA.

“Good to see the JEA Board terminate Aaron Zahn with cause so that he gets no more money from the people of Jacksonville. General Counsel found that Zahn altered documents and lied to me and Councilman Ron Salem in our hearing regarding the disgusting bonus plans. One good step in the right direction,” Councilman Rory Diamond said after the decision.

Zahn had been in limbo since the board voted Dec. 17 for his removal and placed him on paid leave. Zahn had been making about $2,000 a day as city attorneys and his lawyer worked out the terms of his departure. JEA’s was then faced with Tuesday’s decision on whether his employment should be terminated without cause or for cause – the difference between him walking away with severance pay or mostly empty-handed.

On Tuesday, those terms were finally settled.

Over the last six weeks, the Office of General Counsel said it had interviewed 30 witnesses and reviewed thousands of emails while investigating Zahn. In a presentation to the board Tuesday, counsel laid out 24 reasons why Zahn deserved to be terminated with cause.

Among the reasons laid out, investigators found that Zahn altered a PowerPoint provided by a third-party consultant and presented to the board in it’s altered form. The board then took official action based on the accuracy of the altered document.

The investigation also found that Zahn failed to “adequately inform and advise the Board regarding the details of the Long-Term Performance Unit Plan (”PUP") and the potential effects a sale would have on the PUP. The investigation also found that Zahn misrepresented the PUP, providing inaccurate, misleading or biased information to the board and failed to preserve text messages related to JEA business.

Following the decision by the board, Zahn’s attorney John Mullen issued a statement.

“Mr. Zahn is disappointed in the outcome of today’s JEA Board meeting. In the last month, Mr. Zahn has made every effort to cooperate and find an amicable separation in the best interest of JEA, the community and his family. We are surprised at the unprecedented level of political and media interference in business matters of JEA. We expect the results from a full hearing of the facts in front of an impartial arbitrator to be starkly different.”

In a letter sent to the city’s Office of General Counsel on Sunday, Mullen laid out his argument as to why Zahn deserved the be paid severance. Mullen defended his client saying “the underlying facts and evidence demonstrate that there is no legitimate basis for terminating Mr. Zahn’s employment for ‘Cause’ under the terms of the Agreement dated July 23, 2019.”

Earlier this month Zahn’s attorney said the former CEO was taking the brunt of the blame for the controversial bonus plan that would allow employees to buy what amounted to stock options that could pay off handsomely if JEA was ever sold.

Mullen raised those concerns in a three-page letter in which he wondered why JEA’s Board of Directors isn’t standing by its original offer to remove Zahn without cause after he agreed Dec. 30 to a negotiated exit.

While Mullen acknowledged that Zahn accepts his share of responsibility for the utility’s direction, he pointed out that his client did not act alone -- he worked together with the board, paid consultants and JEA employees.

“This was not about vindication. This was about doing the right thing,” said JEA Board Chair April Green. "There were just too many allegations for us not to take the time to investigate.”

The fallout since Zahn’s removal and the Dec. 24 cancellation of a bidding process for JEA has been wide-ranging, including the departures of several members of the utility’s leadership team, as well as State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s decision to hand over her office’s investigation of JEA to federal investigators.

Before he was terminated, his yearly salary was $520,000, the highest salary of any city employee.

“I think we are at the tip of the iceberg,” Randy DeFoor, member of Jacksonville City Council committee investigating JEA, said Monday. “I don’t believe that Zahn acted alone. I think this is much bigger than Zahn. And that’s with this committee will be charged with who did what, when and how did we get here.”