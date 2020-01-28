Nassau County commissioners expected to vote on future of adult arcades

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The future of adult arcades in Nassau County is up for a vote Monday night.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners is expected to vote on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit simulated gambling devices found in internet cafes and identify them as a public nuisance. If the board does vote to make them a nuisance, an effective date would then be decided.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it did an undercover study at 28 of the gaming facilities where they witnessed drug sales and prostitution. The Sheriff’s Office said there has also been a significant amount of violent crimes, along with burglary and theft, in the last few years at businesses in Nassau County.

Since 2015, according to the Sheriff’s Office, there have been 25 armed robberies at Nassau County businesses, six of which were game room armed robberies. The Sheriff’s Office said three of those six game room armed robberies occurred this year.

A list from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper shows 30 adult arcades in the area are being watched by county commissioners for potential crimes and code violations.

Some residents have expressed concern that the arcades are bringing more crime to their neighborhoods, saying they’ve seen an uptick since Duval County shutdown adults arcades.

“We don’t need this out here. Amelia Island, Fernandina Beach (are) for tourists. We don’t want to be known as the arcade county of Florida,” said Seber Newsome III. "They are not good for anything, in my opinion.

The business owners have pushed back against the idea of shutting down the county’s adult arcades.

The meeting began at 6 p.m. Monday. It was open to the public. News4Jax will be updating this article.