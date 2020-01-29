Dumpsters at Arlington condo complex not emptied for weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trash at Les Chateau Condominiums continued to pile up Wednesday and residents of the complex say their calls and questions about why the dumpsters are not being emptied go unanswered.

Several dumpsters of the property along the Arlington Expressway east of Arlington Road are overflowing with piles of trash.

“It just stinks, you know," said Daryl Williams, who has lived at the complex since August.

Williams said conditions all around the property are deteriorating, but the immediate problem is the piles of garbage and waste.

“I think it’s been six weeks since we had any trash pick-up out here and I don’t know when it’s going to come," Williams said.

Residents say trash the dumpers in the complex haven't been emptied for weeks. (Ray Hannah/WJXT)

The door of the property management office was unlocked, but no one was inside when News4Jax went to ask questions.

Neighbors directed us to Michael Moore, president of their tenants’ association. Reached by phone, Moore said the garbage service told him their trucks are broken but refused to comment further.

A representative of Advance Disposal, the garbage service, told News4Jax there’s an outstanding bill on the property.

Those who live at the condos just hope the issues are resolved and that someone picks up their garbage soon.