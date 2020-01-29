Police arrest man sought after woman abducted at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a man who was sought by police after they said a woman was abducted at gunpoint.

Tyrone Davis, 36, is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping with a firearm. As of Tuesday night, he was held in jail on a $225,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was abducted from her home Saturday morning. She was later located and said to be safe, but officers continued their search for Davis.

Investigators believe Davis broke into the woman’s home through a rear window. They said the woman was dragged by her hair out of the home and into a car. She later fled.

News4Jax has requested Davis’ arrest report.