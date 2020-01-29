Video reveals moments leading to deadly high-speed crash in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Alarming video obtained Wednesday by News4Jax shows a crash in Jacksonville Beach in which a 21-year-old man was killed.

News4Jax has blurred a portion of video the video, showing the car the man was driving. The driver who was in a pickup truck that was seen flipping several times, a 27-year-old, was hospitalized after the crash and was later released.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Detectives said they believe the driver of the pickup truck was at fault.

The crash happened late Monday evening on 3rd Street North near 11th Avenue North.

Detectives have identified both drivers. Their names were not immediately released, however, family members of the 21-year-old told News4Jax that they were devastated and that he was driving home from work at the time of the crash.

Detectives were working to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.