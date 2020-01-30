American Airlines flight diverted to Jacksonville over ‘unruly passenger’

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing Thursday in Jacksonville because of an unruly passenger, an airport spokesperson told News4Jax.

Flight 2796 departed Miami International Airport about 10:45 a.m. and headed for Chicago, according to the airline’s flight tracker. The flight was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport about 12:30 p.m.

A Jacksonville Aviation Authority spokesperson confirmed the flight made an unplanned landing in Jacksonville because of what he described as an “unruly passenger.” The passenger was removed from the flight.

Few other details were immediately released.