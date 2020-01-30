Legionnaires’ disease confirmed at prison housing ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – Federal Correctional Institution Coleman’s, the Central Florida prison where ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown is serving her sentence, is dealing with cases of Legionnaires Disease.

The Florida Department of Health said it has been made aware of the situation at the facility in Sumterville, which houses just over 400 female inmates. It’s unclear how many cases were under investigation.

As reported by Spectrum News 13, which cited a news release, the facility is “working closely with officials from the Florida Department of Health to investigate the source of this matter and take necessary precautionary measures." News4Jax is working to independently obtain the news release.

Experts say Legionnaires’ disease is treatable in most cases, but for anyone who has a compromised immune system, it can be deadly. There are no vaccines for Legionnaires’ disease.