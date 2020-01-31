Jacksonville family takes call for answers in officer-involved shooting to Tallahassee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a strong showing of support Thursday in Tallahassee for a Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer during a traffic stop.

Jamee Johnson, 22, was shot on Dec. 15 in Tallyrand. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee has asked for police body camera footage of the traffic stop to be released.

On Thursday, state legislators and Johnson's family members gathered to say they want answers.

"If this were your child, if this was your family member, wouldn't you want answers from the state, from the police department, to let you know what happened to your child?" said the 22-year-old's stepmother, Bridget.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Johnson was shot after officers pulled him over at East 21st and Buckman streets. Police said Johnson initially complied, but he then pushed an officer and reached for a gun. Investigators said Johnson tried to drive off, and Officer Josue Garriga was hanging onto the car when the officer fired four shots.

Investigators said Officer K. Graham had minor injuries and did not fire his weapon.

State representatives said they want to see an independent investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"My family recent lost a 23-year-old and his murderer is still not caught," said Jacksonville District 14 Rep. Kimberly Daniels. "So, I understand what this family needs. This family needs truth, this family needs justice and this family needs closure."

The State Attorney’s Office has started its investigation into whether the shooting was justified. It could take months or years before the results are released. After that, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Response to Resistance Board will begin an internal review.