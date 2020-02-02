Bradford County schools to begin mental health, substance abuse education

Students in Bradford County will participate in mental health and substance abuse education, according the school district.

The topics are required for all students by the Florida Statutes and State Board Rule. The content is taught through BASE Education, a Social-Emotional learning program. BASE is designed by experts in child psychology, child psychiatry and pediatrics with input from counselors, teachers and parents, according to the program’s website.

Bradford Middle School and Bradford High School will host these sessions in the coming weeks.

Both middle and high school students will learn about coping strategies, self-esteem, vape and JUUL use, and suicide prevention.

For more on the Bradford County School District’s plan, click here.