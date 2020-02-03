Man, dog die in house fire near St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man and a dog were found dead Sunday after St. Johns County deputies and firefighters responded to smoke coming from the home on Winward Circle, between Mizel Road and State Road A1A.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responding to a neighbor’s call about a fire saw just before noon saw smoke coming from the roof vents and got no answer at either the front door or the sliding glass door in the back.

Firefighters forced their way into the home and pulled a man and large dog from the house, but they could not be revived.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Vernon Savage.

The Sheriff’s Office and state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.