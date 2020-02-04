Commissioners vote for resolution to make St. Johns a 2nd Amendment sanctuary

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in St. Johns County have voted unanimously for a resolution declaring the area a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The vote followed a brief discussion during which only one member of the public spoke. That person was in favor of the decision.

St. Johns County joins a list of Florida counties that have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, including Bradford, Clay and Putnam counties. The resolution recognizes that the right to keep and bear arms is secured by the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution, and that it allows the county not to enforce gun laws it feels are unconstitutional or violate the Second Amendment.

Clay County voted 4-1 in favor of a resolution in November, however, the language “sanctuary county” was removed from the proposal.

Nearly 30 of Florida’s 67 counties have adopted a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

The resolutions are largely symbolic and many say they’re meant to make a political statement in response to gun control bills that are pending in the Florida Legislature.