Flagler deputies say driver fired shots during road rage incident

PALM COAST, Fla. – Shots were fired into a van Tuesday evening during what deputies believe was an incident of road rage and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the person responsible.

According to the report, three 9-mm slugs hit the rear door of the victim’s van when the two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Harbor Center Way. Deputies said someone got out of a small, dark-colored car behind the van and opened fire on it at 7:13 p.m.

The people in the van, two men from Jacksonville man who were not injured, told deputies that the car had been driving aggressively and the driver had thrown a water bottle at the van. After the shooting, victims said they feared for their lives and drove away. The fleeing was last seen turning onto Farragut Drive.

“This incident could have ended very differently,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “Being upset with another driver does not give anyone the right to shoot at another vehicle or potentially take someone’s life. If you see someone driving recklessly, call 911 instead.”

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gathering further information due to conflicting statements. If you were in the area or have any details about this incident, please call the FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. Mention case number 2020-11588. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).