Man arrested following chase after Super Bowl party ends in triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he crashed a car during a police chase that followed a triple shooting at a Super Bowl party, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Shavoski Hill crashed after he’d been shot during the party. Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Hill has only been charged with fleeing from police, resisting police and giving a false name to law enforcement.

According to police, the wreck occurred during a pursuit near the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Weeks Road. Investigators said Hill ignored police warnings to stop, running stop lights and stop signs in an attempt to evade.

Investigators said Hill tried to flee on foot, but was caught.

Officers said a woman and another man were also found shot at the scene. Authorities believe an argument broke out at the party at a home on Plymouth Street, which led to shots being fired.

Records show Hill had a warrant out for possession of a firearm by convicted felon in Georgia.