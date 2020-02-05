State Attorney Melissa Nelson announces 2020 re-election campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville State Attorney Melissa Nelson on Wednesday officially launched her 2020 re-election campaign.

“There is more work to be done and I am staying in the fight,” said Nelson in a media release. “I will continue to seek innovative tactics to address violent crime and I will continue to seek justice for every victim, every citizen, and every family in our community.”

Nelson will attempt to repeat a successful 2016 campaign in which she ousted incumbent Angela Corey in a three-way race.

So far, no 2020 challengers have been announced.

Nelson’s campaign to remain lead prosecutor for the Fourth Circuit of Duval, Clay and Nassau counties will be led by political consultant James Blair.

Recently, Nelson was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Drug Abuse.

She also serves on the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives National Gun Crime Intelligence Governing Board and the Florida Cold Case Advisory Commission.