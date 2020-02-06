Bystander rushes to help woman attacked in Jacksonville Walmart parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman said she was leaving a Jacksonville Walmart when she was attacked by a man who snatched her purse from around her neck and attempted to take off, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a bystander saw what was happening and took action.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman had just left the Walmart on Atlantic Boulevard and placed her merchandise in her car. As she was returning her shopping cart, police said she was approached by a man who demanded she hand over her purse.

When the woman refused, police said, the man began pulling on her purse and began dragging the woman. That’s when a bystander rushed to help, pulling the man off her and getting her purse back.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man, who managed to get hold of the woman’s wallet, was seen leaving the area in an older model burgundy Cadillac CTS. As of Wednesday, police had not announced an arrest.

The report said that the woman told investigators her arm might have been dislocated or broken, however, she did not require a transport to a hospital.