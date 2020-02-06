Woman found shot to death in Goodby’s Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting reported Wednesday night in the Goodby’s Creek neighborhood.

Police were called to a home on San Servera Drive South at about 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Blinn. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

According to Blinn, first responders attempted to save the woman, but she died at the scene. He said three witnesses were being interviewed by detectives, but they were not believed to be suspects.

Blinn could not release the woman’s name. During a news briefing, he said detectives were still drafting a warrant to go inside the home.

It’s unclear if the woman was inside or outside the home when she was shot.