Corrections employee accused of raping inmate at Florida State Prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida Department of Corrections education supervisor is under arrest on suspicion that he raped an inmate under his supervision at Florida State Prison in Bradford County, the agency announced Friday.

Antonio Carlisle, 45, is charged with sexual battery and sexual misconduct, according to a statement released Friday by the Department of Corrections. Carlisle was booked Thursday into the Duval County jail, where he is being held on $1.5 million bond.

“The charges against Antonio Carlisle are deeply disturbing and abhorrent. His actions are absolutely contrary to the core values of the Florida Department of Corrections. FDC is moving forward with his immediate dismissal,” Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by an unnamed inmate who came forward and said he was attacked Aug. 6 inside the prison, according to Carlisle’s arrest warrant. About 5:30 p.m. that day, he told investigators, Carlisle physically overpowered him and then sexually assaulted him. Investigators collected a sexual assault kit the next day, taking samples from the inmate’s body and clothing.

Investigators got a search warrant for Carlisle’s DNA on Jan. 29 and took cheek swabs from him the next day. The samples were sent off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s lab for testing. Analysis of the samples determined they were a match, according to the arrest warrant. FDLE released its report Feb. 5 and a warrant was issued for Carlisle’s arrest the following day.

The Department of Corrections said the case remains under investigation by the Office of Inspector General.