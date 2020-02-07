Man charged in home invasion that occurred after Arlington crime spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested a day after a deadly shooting, police chase and home invasion in Arlington, News4Jax learned Friday.

Dominique Barner, 26, is charged with home invasion robbery. Jail records Friday showed he was being held in the Duval County jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, a young man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping center on Merrill Road. Investigators said the shots were fired from a vehicle, which was chased by an off-duty officer.

Police said the vehicle crashed several blocks south of the shopping center, and that two men got out and ran. Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a home invasion robbery on Townsend Road at Alderman Road, just south of where the stolen car was dumped.

“Two individuals went inside the home, changed clothes, held the homeowner hostage and then were picked up by a possible orange or red Dodge Challenger or Charger,” Sgt. Mike Silcox told News4Jax.

The number on Barner’s arrest report matched the number of the incident report for the home invasion. The State Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to obtain his DNA.

A second suspect was still at large.