Sources: Deadly shooting reported in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the head and died Wednesday morning at a strip mall off Merrill Road near Townsend Boulevard in Arlington and police are looking for two armed suspects in a neighborhood on Carlotta Drive about a mile away.

A witnesses told News4Jax they heard up to six gunshots. The primary crime scene is in front of a Baptist Primary Care office.

One of the suspect was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a hoodie and black pants. News4Jax was told the suspects dumped a car nearby and were on foot. A police helicopter and many officers are in the area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay aware of surroundings and call 904-630-0500 if they see the suspects.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.