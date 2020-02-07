Man shot in Walmart shopping plaza parking lot on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was found shot Thursday night in the parking lot of a strip mall on the Westside.

Police were called to the parking lot near a Walmart on Collins Road at about 8 p.m. According to Lt. Jesse York, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot, and they noticed he was lying next to a knife.

Another man believed to be involved was taken into custody, York said. The injuries of the man who was shot were not believed to be life-threatening.

York said police were not looking for anyone additional. He did not identify anyone who was involved.