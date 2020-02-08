Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Thousands of homes in Clay County were still without power Saturday morning after a large outage that affected about 16,000 customers on Friday in addition to an outage caused by Thursday’s storms.

According to Clay Electric, a problem inside the Orange Park district substation led to the outage. Many homes were without power while the utility addressed the issue, and at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, power had been restored to all but about 5,000 accounts.

LINK: Clay Electric outage map

Clay County Fire Rescue was sent to address a downed power line along Wells Road near the Orange Park mall on Friday night, though it’s unclear if was directly responsible for an outage in the area. Clay Electric was sent to the scene.

This was all in addition to many homes that were still without power after Thursday’s storms. According to Clay Electric, 2,700 homes were still without power on Saturday due to the storm. Extra crews had been moved to help with the restoration effort.