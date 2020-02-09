JSO: Man found shot inside vehicle on I-295 & Old St. Augustine Rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Police says officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a car on the Southbound lanes of I-295 and Old St. Augustine Rd. early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 2:12 a.m., where they found the male victim inside a vehicle. A News4Jax viewer witnessed the scene and sent us pictures saying there was heavy police presence on the side of the highway.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating the incident.