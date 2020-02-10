Police: Driver shot on I-295 near Roosevelt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver told police he was shot Monday morning while driving south on Interstate 295 between Blanding and Roosevelt boulevards, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Evander Collier said the victim called police at 10:19 a.m. to report he had been shot. He told officers a silver newer-model Ford Taurus pull alongside his SUV and started shooting.

At least three shots hit the vehicle and one struck the driver. He was treated at the scene by rescue personnel but refused to be transported to a hospital, saying he would seek medical attention later.

A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

The driver swerved and his SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer. The SUV sustained major damage but the big rig had minor damage.

The victim told officers he didn’t know why anyone would be shooting at him. Police said there was no indication it was the result of road rage.

Collier also said it had no apparent connection to a shooting of a man in a car on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Jacksonville police were still investigating that incident.

JSO violent crime detectives are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or the gunman’s car was asked to call police at 904-630-0500.