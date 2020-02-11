Man accused of sexual activity with teen he met at church

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old Atlantic Beach man was arrested after a teenager told police about a sex act with former youth volunteer at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach.

Cameron Maxwell was arrested in December after detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit interviewed the victim about an incident that happened in September in the Mayport/Atlantic Beach area.

According to the redacted arrest report, the 16- or 17-year-old victim knew Maxwell through the church. After Maxwell “made statements toward his involvement of the crime" during an interview with a detective, he was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a victim 16 or 17.

A spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine, Maxwell was a volunteer at St. Paul’s in 2016 and 2017.