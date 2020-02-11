Durbin Park movie theater set to open Thursday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in northern St. Johns County who are tired of driving to the Southside to see a movie and waiting for a movie theater closer to home, the wait is over. The new Cinemark Durbin Park opens Thursday.

It’s a little late coming as the theater was set to open in November.

There are 12 state-of-the-art auditoriums with the latest tech, big screens, bright 4K digital projection systems and some of the theaters are Real 3-D capable.

And talk about comfort.

There are luxury loungers, oversized heated recliners with snack tables, cup holders and footrests. And no rushing to get a good seat. Moviegoers can reserve a seat in advance.

Of course, the concession stand is stocked with the usual and patrons can even grab a Starbucks coffee or a pizza.

There’s also a party room available for rent that’s capable of a private movie screening.

By the way, this is not the only new Cinemark set for the area. Look for the movie chain’s newest theater to open at Atlantic and Kernan on the Southside. Right now that’s scheduled to happen during the summer of 2021.