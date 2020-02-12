Man killed in crash on Old Kings Road South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Old Kings Road South after the car he was driving collided with a tree, Jacksonville police said.

The crash occurred just north of Sunbeam Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, responding officers performed CPR until crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office.