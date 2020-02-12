Buffalo farm in Ponte Vedra Beach searching for ‘milker’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s time to grab life by the udders!

Backyard Buffalo, a Dairy Farm in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is searching for a new milker!

The new “Urban Cowboy/girl for Buffalo Milking” position was posted by the farm on Wednesday.

Here are some expectations/perks that come with the job:

Part-time job (4 hours in the morning, 4-5 days a week)

Someone who is committed, patient and thorough, willing to learn and do some independent thinking.

$10/hr during training and $13-15 as you become better, faster, independent.- some perks:

You get products that are not sold at the market, breakfast and or lunch on the days you work etc.

LOCATION: 581 N Wilderness Trl Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Click here for more information.

David found a fulltime job so today is his last day. He says he may come back to milk on occasional Saturdays so I don’t... Posted by Backyard Buffalo on Wednesday, February 12, 2020