Buffalo farm in Ponte Vedra Beach searching for ‘milker’
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s time to grab life by the udders!
Backyard Buffalo, a Dairy Farm in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is searching for a new milker!
The new “Urban Cowboy/girl for Buffalo Milking” position was posted by the farm on Wednesday.
Here are some expectations/perks that come with the job:
- Part-time job (4 hours in the morning, 4-5 days a week)
- Someone who is committed, patient and thorough, willing to learn and do some independent thinking.
- $10/hr during training and $13-15 as you become better, faster, independent.- some perks:
- You get products that are not sold at the market, breakfast and or lunch on the days you work etc.
LOCATION: 581 N Wilderness Trl Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
David found a fulltime job so today is his last day. He says he may come back to milk on occasional Saturdays so I don’t...Posted by Backyard Buffalo on Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Sunday morning edition: Something must be different in the air on Sunday mornings because even the farm life just slips into this slow motion, relaxed kind of pace and everything just feels right. Though Lola is her usual aloof, focused self and is calling on Lil Dude but check out how lovingly Goldie walks up and starts showing her affection. Luna has learned or inherited all the good traits from her mom and is just as sweet yet feisty. And, chickens doing their thing... cheating on me and not laying eggs in the nest box etc. Life isn’t half as bad on a day like this. Hope you all have a happy, relaxed Sunday like Goldie is having!Posted by Backyard Buffalo on Sunday, September 22, 2019
