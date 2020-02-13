State trooper killed in line of duty on I-95 to be laid to rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds are expected to pay tribute to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock at a memorial service Thursday morning in Southwest Florida.

The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, followed by a law enforcement procession from the church to Sarasota National Cemetery.

News4Jax will stream the service live for those who can’t attend.

Bullock was killed Feb. 5 on I-95 in Martin County while trying to help a driver stuck on the side of the road.

According to investigators, Bullock was shot and killed by that driver, who was later killed by another officer. The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Franklin Reed III.

Bullock was a 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol and served in the U.S. Air Force.

“He was a trooper’s trooper,” said Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan, a Jacksonville-based trooper, who went to the training academy with Bullock nearly two decades ago. “He did a good job. He was always positive.”

Bryan said the two have remained friends ever since then. He was heartbroken to learn the news of Bullock’s death.

“I don’t want to say anything is routine, but this is following the daily action of an FHP trooper on the side of the road,” Bryan noted.

Bryan said he admired Bullock’s dedication and passion.

“Not only a classmate but a friend,” he said. “My hero man. He pretty much took the motto of the Highway Patrol and lived it every day.”

Funny, friendly, forgiving; Bullock was well-respected by his peers. Men and women honored him with a procession, escorting his body from the scene. It was a difficult sight for those who have devoted their lives to protecting others.

“We know there are dangers,” Bryan said. “We know we may not come home to our families. It doesn’t stop us. The work continues. The wheels of justice will always continue to spin.”

Bullock leaves behind his parents, sisters and a girlfriend who works for FHP, Bryan said.

Bullock is the 49th person from FHP to be killed in the past 80 years and the third within the past year.

Flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff Thursday at all government buildings in Sarasota, Bradenton, Fort Pierce and Tallahassee.