FHP trooper killed in shooting at I-95 rest stop in South Florida

PALM CITY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting Wednesday at a rest area on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Although the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has only confirmed an officer-involved shooting, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said a trooper was killed in a “felonious act.”

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the trooper killed as Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran who worked his entire career in the Fort Pierce area. He was killed while “assisting the public.”

The entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kQ8zO0mVGF — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 5, 2020

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Martin County deputies could be seen gathered in the area.

All lanes of I-95 are closed near mile marker 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway. The Sheriff’s Office says it expects the highway will remain closed for hours.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.