79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

79ºF

Florida

FHP trooper killed in shooting at I-95 rest stop in South Florida

I-95 blocked in both directions after officer-involved shooting

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Florida, FHP
Authorities are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
Authorities are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Martin County. (WPBF)

PALM CITY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting Wednesday at a rest area on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Although the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has only confirmed an officer-involved shooting, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said a trooper was killed in a “felonious act.”

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the trooper killed as Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran who worked his entire career in the Fort Pierce area. He was killed while “assisting the public.”

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Martin County deputies could be seen gathered in the area.

All lanes of I-95 are closed near mile marker 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway. The Sheriff’s Office says it expects the highway will remain closed for hours.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: