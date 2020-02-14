Child porn on Facebook leads to arrest of ADT employee

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A child pornography video clip uploaded to Facebook recently led to the arrest of a Clay County man who works for ADT Security Services, authorities said.

Chet Silvester Harris, Jr., 30, of Orange Park, was booked Thursday into the Clay County jail on two counts of possession of child pornography and a count of transmission of pornography by electronic device, jail records show. Jail logs show Harris remained in custody as of Friday morning.

The charges stem from an internet sex crimes investigation that began in December, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Harris’ arrest report, the investigation uncovered a video clip depicting sexual abuse of a child that was uploaded to Facebook from somewhere in Clay County. The report stated that AT&T records subpoenaed as part of the investigation matched the IP address from the video to a physical address listed in Harris’ name.

On Dec. 3, deputies served a search warrant at Harris’ home, according to a copy of the heavily redacted arrest report. Investigators said other people who were found at the home denied any knowledge of the material. Harris agreed to speak with deputies, but the content of their conversation was redacted from the report.

According to the report, Harris is employed by ADT Security Services, a company that provides surveillance camera services to businesses and individuals. It’s unclear if his charges are linked to his employment. Also unclear is whether the children depicted in the video file are local.