Truck stop shooting suspect shot by police released from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man suspected of carrying out a deadly double shooting that unfolded at a Baldwin truck stop last year is out of the hospital, News4Jax learned Friday.

Leroy Edwards, 56, has been booked into the Duval County jail on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.

Edwards, who was shot by police following the December shooting that police characterized as a case of workplace violence, was recently released from the hospital.

The charges stem from a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station located along U.S. 301. Edwards, an employee of a Jacksonville trucking firm, is accused of shooting two co-workers that day. The first victim, 58-year-old Todd Phillips, died of his injuries, but the second victim survived.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Edwards fled the scene of the shooting, but the violence didn’t end there. Investigators said the truck he was driving was later found on Interstate 10 and gunfire erupted from the cab as officers approached the vehicle.

None of the officers was injured, but gunfire struck one of their patrol cars, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Three officers returned fire, sending Edwards to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Edwards is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 20 for an arraignment hearing, court records show.