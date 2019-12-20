JSO IDs suspect in double shooting at Baldwin truck stop

BALDWIN, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the man accused of shooting two people — one fatally — at a Baldwin truck stop before exchanging gunfire with officers along a busy interstate.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Edwards Jr. is charged second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting of two people at the Pilot Travel Center on U.S. 301. JSO said Edwards used a small-caliber gun in the truck-stop shooting before fleeing to Interstate 10 in a big rig.

JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said Thursday the truck driven by Edwards was found stopped on I-10, and as three officers approached the truck, gunfire came from the cab, missing the officers but striking one of their patrol cars. All three officers returned fire, injuring Edwards, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing at officers.

A photo of the gun allegedly used in the crimes was released Friday by JSO.

JSO said Edwards, 56, worked for Rinaudo Enterprises Inc. and the shooting that occurred at the truck stop was not random but rather a case of workplace violence.

JSO did not release the names of the victims, citing Marsy’s Law.

Edwards was driving a rig owned by a Rinaudo Enterprises, a Jacksonville trucking company. One employee said the shootings were “tragic," but wouldn’t say more.

Waters identified the officers involved as Sgt J. Dowling (six years with JSO), Officer S. Hackney (two years on force), and K-9 Officer RC Winfrey (three years). He said it was the first police-involved shooting for all three and all three were wearing body cameras.

JSO said the incident continues to be an active investigation and asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.