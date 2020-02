BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 70s was stabbed by his adult grandson on Tuesday, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on E W Barton Road near Hamp Register Road and County Road 127.

Deputies said the grandfather was flown to a hospital in Jacksonville, and the grandson, who is in his mid-20s, was taken into custody.