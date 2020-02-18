FDLE arrests Columbia County man on 10 counts of child porn possession

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Columbia County man was arrested Tuesday after child pornography was discovered inside his apartment, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Jarod Dustin Rice, 33, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The FDLE, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Rice’s apartment on Sundial Place off U.S. 41, just south of Lake City. According to the FDLE, child pornography, some of which showed children as young as 7 years old, was found inside.

Rice will be booked into the Columbia County jail, authorities said.

The FDLE said forensics exams will determine whether additional charges are filed.

For tips on keeping children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website.