Bill to put sales tax for Duval County schools on ballot coming next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It looks like voters will likely get a chance to vote on a half-cent sales tax to raise funds to fix or replace dilapidated schools in Duval County.

News4Jax has learned legislation to put the question on the November ballot will be introduced to the Jacksonville City Council next Tuesday. The measure, which is still being drafted, will be added to the agenda.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday it’s something he will support and he is working with all sides to iron out details.

Councilmen Tommy Hazaroui and Matt Carlucci have been pushing for Council to take up the measure. If approved by council voters, the referendum would ask voters if an additional half-cent sales tax should be collected if that money was used to repair or replace dilapidated schools, some of which have described as in the worst condition in the state.

State funding cuts for capital improvements have reduced facility funding by almost $300 million over 11 years. This has caused back- logged maintenance of $243 million. Because of the age of the schools, backlogged maintenance costs are expected to balloon to $1 billion in five years. The half-cent sales tax would be limited to 15 years and was would raise an estimated $1.2 billion over that period.

News4Jax is getting reaction from Duval County School Board members and trying to learn if this would resolve a lawsuit filed when City Council would not authorize the referendum when the school district first it last summer.