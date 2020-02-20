Town halls to discuss potential zoning changes for new St. Johns County high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two town hall meetings are scheduled to discuss potential attendance zoning changes for a new St. Johns County high school that will soon be constructed.

The high school, referred to as High School HHH, is planned to open for the 2021-2022 school year. The school will be located at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and International Golf Parkway.

The meetings are scheduled to take place on:

Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Allen D. Nease High School, located at 10550 Ray Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Bartram Trail High School, located at 7399 Longleaf Pine Parkway, St. Johns, FL 32259

According to a news release from the St. Johns County School District, a proposed zoning plan should be introduced at the town hall meetings, along with an opportunity for public comment.

The district said the proposal impacts the current attendance zones and students at Allen D. Nease High School, Bartram Trail High School, Creekside High School, Liberty Pines Academy, Mill Creek Academy, Pacetti Bay Middle School, and Switzerland Point Middle School.

The meeting also plans to discuss High School III, which is still in the planning stages.