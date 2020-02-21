Police confirm skeletal remains found on Northside came from gravesite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a marked headstone was found near one of the two sites where skeletal remains were found earlier this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office ceased investigative operations in accordance with Florida laws concerning removing a monument or disturbing a grave.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they had recovered remains of multiple people at a highway construction site on Main Street at the Interstate 295 overpass and on private property on Eastport Road about 3 miles away from where crews were recovering fill dirt for the project. A human skull and other bones were found Tuesday when a bulldozer pushed through a pile of dirt being used to build a new ramp.

JSO announced Friday that the headstone that excavation crews recovered Thursday had a name and military rank on it and officers were working to track down living family members to notify them. In addition the grave marker, crews found other items consistent with burials: nails, wood, metal and handles.

Records from the Work Progress Administration Veteran’s Grave Registration for 1940-1941 documented the site as a cemetery. The Florida Department of Transportation and the State Archeologist were notified and at this time and the processing of the rest of the remains will be handled by state officials and their experts.

Barry Sing, an amateur historian with the Southern Genealogical Society, said the site map being used for fill dirt for the project can be traced back to a community called Pollytown.

Amateur Historian) 09:58:01;00 From the site map, where they are digging, it goes into the back of Pollytown which was originally was an all-black community, so this would make perfect sense.

“Pollytown was formed after the Civil War and it was an all-black community and now it’s mixed,” Sing said. “But the old neighborhood is still there, same boundaries.”

According to the WPA document, the cemetery was not fenced. Sing said that over the decades, people must have lost track of it.

“Nobody actually compiled a list and kept it intact,” Sing said.