Woman arrested in DUI crash that left 1 dead, 4 injured

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in connection with a DUI crash nearly 10 months ago that left a 75-year-old man dead and four people injured, authorities said.

Savannah Serrano, 30, faces one count of DUI manslaughter, four counts of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI resulting in property damage.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. April 27, 2019. The Florida Highway Patrol said Serrano was drunk when she drove her car into a pickup truck on County Road 315 near Interlachen High School.

The passenger in her car -- Bethsaida Malea, 38, who is a mother of four -- was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Although Malea declined to speak with News4Jax, a close relative said she went into a coma for 10 days after suffering a brain injury. She’s out of the hospital now, but still recovering.

Forrest Boram, 75, who was in the pickup truck, was also taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died one month later from his injuries.

The names of the others involved in the crash were not disclosed.

Nearly 10 months after the crash happened, a warrant was issued for Serrano’s arrest on the DUI charges. Friday afternoon, deputies located Serrano at a home in Palatka, where she was quickly taken into custody. She was booked Friday evening into the Putnam County jail and a judge set her bond at $100,000.

In addition to the DUI charges, Serrano faces one count of marijuana possession, as investigators said marijuana was found in her car at the time of the crash.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Serrano was previously convicted of dealing in stolen property in Putnam County.