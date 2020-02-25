LIVE: Clay County School District holding State of Schools Address

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County School District is holding its State of Schools Address on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Addision Davis is presenting the annual speech. He is being joined by David Broskie, who has been named the interim superintendent.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis named Broskie the interim superintendent. Davis has taken a job as superintendent in Hillsborough County.

Click the following link to watch the event live: