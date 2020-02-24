Governor names Addison Davis’ assistant as interim superintendent of Clay County schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A week before Clay County’s superintendent leaves for a job in Hillsborough County, Gov. Ron DeSantis named David Broskie as interim superintendent.

Broskie, who lives in Fleming Island, has worked for the Clay County School District for 30 years and has been assistant superintendent since 2015. He served as a school principal for a dozen years before doing to the district office.

Broskie will fill the unexpired term of Addison Davis, who resigned last month to become superintendent of the much larger school district on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Broskie earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of North Florida.

Broskie will fill the superintendent role until a new superintendent is elected in the fall. News4Jax reported late last year that Charlie Van Zant, the former Clay County superintendent of schools, had filed to run to get his old job back. Last month, Melanie Dawn Walls, of Keystone Heights, filed to run for the office. Both are Republicans.