JSO: Suspect dead in Arlington officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police reported the shooting about 5:35 p.m. on Caribbean Court, just south of Fort Caroline Road.

No officers were injured.

Earlier in the day, there was a SWAT standoff at a home on Caribbean Court. Police told News4Jax that they were trying to get a burglary suspect out of the home.

News4Jax sources later said the suspect was shot and killed by a SWAT officer.

Neighbors were asked to stay out of the area during the standoff.

The suspect was the sixth person shot by Jacksonville police in four incidents this year. Four of the six were killed.