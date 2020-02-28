60ºF

Firefighters treat multiple people at middle school believed hit with pepper spray

Lauren Verno, Consumer investigative reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Jacksonville, Highlands Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people at Highlands Middle School were reporting effects of pepper spray on Friday afternoon, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

It was not confirmed if pepper spray was the irritant or if any of those being treated would require hospitalization. Firefighters also didn’t know where the substance came from.

Sky 4 aerials show dozens of rescue vehicles and fire engines at the school. (Click play button above to watch live)

News4Jax is on the way to the school. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

