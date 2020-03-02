1st winner of ‘Reading Awareness Month’ contest goes to teacher at John E. Ford

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morning Show announced the first winner of our Reading awareness Month contest!

We asked students to record a video and send it to us, explaining why they love to read. Four winners were selected.

Our first winner goes to Ms. Sharetta Lockett’s class! She is the lower elementary Spanish Montessori teacher at John E Ford Elementary school here in Duval County.

News4Jax will be bringing pizza and books to 2nd and 3rd graders to celebrate their big win.

Ms. Lockett will also receive a gift certificate from our business partner Douglas Law, so she can buy books for her students.

We can’t wait to meet them! Be sure to tune in this Friday during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show. News4Jax will air the moment Jen surprised the kids.

Congratulations!