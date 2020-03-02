Heads up fast food lovers! It’s ‘Free Egg McMuffin Day'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – McDonald’s is declaring March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day. To celebrate, one must enhjoy enjoy the “legendary combination” of cracked egg on a toasted english muffin and topped with Canadian bacon and American cheese – for free.

The fast food chain is giving away free Egg McMuffins from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. To cash in on the deal, you’ll have to download McDonald’s mobile app.