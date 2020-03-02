Heads up fast food lovers! It’s ‘Free Egg McMuffin Day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – McDonald’s is declaring March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day. To celebrate, one must enhjoy enjoy the “legendary combination” of cracked egg on a toasted english muffin and topped with Canadian bacon and American cheese – for free.
The fast food chain is giving away free Egg McMuffins from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. To cash in on the deal, you’ll have to download McDonald’s mobile app.
The fine print says the app download and registration is required. The deal is good for one use only, is not available with delivery, and valid at participating restaurants only.
